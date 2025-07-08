Left Menu

Irish Housing Reforms Aim to Revive Apartment Construction Amid Crisis

The Irish government plans to reduce minimal apartment dimensions to combat a housing crisis, stemming from a 24% drop in apartment construction. Despite intentions to maintain essential regulations, critics fear subpar living conditions. Developers cite rent controls and interest rates as barriers to new home supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:53 IST
Irish Housing Reforms Aim to Revive Apartment Construction Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The Irish government announced plans to cut minimum apartment sizes and requirements for open space in a strategic move to reverse last year's 24% decline in apartment building. The ruling coalition underscores its housing crisis priority, as last year's homebuilding fell short, with only 30,000 units constructed against a 50,000-unit target.

"Decisive action is being taken without compromising essential regulations to make apartment building more viable," stated Housing Minister James Browne, vowing to "engage every mechanism available" to boost construction. The updated guidelines could cut costs by 50,000-100,000 euros per unit, Browne added.

Opposition parties critiqued the revisions, noting potential drops in living quality and recalling previous unsuccessful cost reductions from 2018. Property developers attribute new rental supply issues to stringent rent controls and high interest rates, despite the government's recent rent-control system adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025