Delhi's 'Saheli Smart Card': A New Wave in Public Transport

The Delhi government will introduce the 'Saheli Smart Card', allowing women and transgender residents to travel free on city buses, replacing the Pink Ticket system. The initiative aims to boost public transport use among women. Scheduled for launch on August 15, the card faces criticism over financial management within DTC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:12 IST
Delhi's 'Saheli Smart Card': A New Wave in Public Transport
DTC buses parked outside New Delhi Railway station. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Saheli Smart Card' on August 15, allowing women and transgender residents to travel free on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses. The initiative is expected to replace the existing 'Pink Ticket' system, which has been in place since 2019.

According to government data, since its introduction, over 150 crore pink tickets have been issued. This scheme enabled nearly 32% of women passengers to travel for free monthly. Despite its success, criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggests mismanagement has led to a significant financial deficit in the DTC.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faces scrutiny over alleged mismanagement, with accusations that the administration turned a profitable department into a loss-making entity. The BJP claims that mismanagement resulted in operational losses of over Rs 14,198 crore, with further issues highlighted in a Comptroller and Auditor General report now under review by the Committee on Government Undertakings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

