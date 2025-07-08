Left Menu

Sebi Green-Lights IPOs for Five Diverse Companies

Five companies, including Rite Water Solutions and Veeda Clinical Research, received approval from Sebi to proceed with IPOs. These offerings encompass a mix of fresh issues and offer-for-sale components, with proceeds allocated to corporate purposes, equipment procurement, and debt payment. WeWork India's IPO abeyance status was lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 18:25 IST
In a significant development, five companies have secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs), according to reports from Tuesday. This includes prominent names like Rite Water Solutions (India) Ltd and Veeda Clinical Research.

The companies that have received the regulatory nod are LCC Projects Ltd, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, and Seedworks International Ltd. All five firms initially filed their IPO proposals between January and February, and recently received Sebi's observations on July 3-4.

Sebi's approval allows these companies to move forward with public offerings aimed at raising funds for purposes ranging from working capital needs and corporate expenses to debt reduction and equipment acquisitions.

