Trump Administration's Domestic Policies: A Mixed Bag of Controversies

In a sweeping move affecting US renewable energy policy, President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to roll back subsidies for wind and solar projects. The directive, part of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act,' critiques the reliability and cost of renewable energy, sparking debate on energy resource management and foreign dependency.

President Trump's trade policies have sent shockwaves through the global economy. Initiating a series of tariffs since taking office, Trump has reshaped international market dynamics, affecting financial forecasts worldwide. The trade war, primarily characterized by shifting tariff timelines, has reportedly led to substantial losses in sales and heightened expenses by $34 billion.

Trump's recent political and media ventures continue to make headlines. His criticism of tech billionaire Elon Musk's new political party and the launch of the Trump Media & Technology Group's streaming service, Truth+, reflect his persistent influence in both political and media landscapes. These developments underscore ongoing tensions and strategic expansions, shaping the Trump administration's legacy.

