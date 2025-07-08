Wall Street Wobbles Amid Trade War Concerns

On Tuesday, Wall Street's major indexes presented a mixed opening as investors navigated the waters of President Donald Trump's most recent tariff measures. Market participants are cautiously optimistic, hoping that forthcoming trade negotiations might stave off the escalation into a full-blown trade war.

As of 09:31 a.m., the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a decline of 60.05 points, equivalent to 0.14%, settling at 44,339.31. In contrast, the S&P 500 experienced a slight uptick, rising by 2.58 points, or 0.05%, to reach 6,233.03.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite displayed stronger momentum, adding 62.52 points, or 0.31%, with the index climbing to 20,475.03. These movements reflect the cautious yet hopeful investor sentiment prevailing amidst ongoing trade discussions.