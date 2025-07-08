Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra 2025: Pilgrims Praise Security and Free Langar Services Amid Journey

During the Amarnath Yatra 2025, thousands of pilgrims benefit from free langar services and commend security forces for ensuring safety amid recent incidents. With over 26,000 participants, the pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine highlights devotion and resilience. The journey, beginning July 3, continues until August 9.

Pilgrims get benefit of free langar facility in Jammu (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As the Amarnath Yatra 2025 progresses, thousands of pilgrims are benefitting from complimentary langar services at the Jammu base camp and along the National Highway. Virender Kumar Sharma, a long-time organizer, emphasized the langar's free nature, underscoring the devotion and donations it attracts from far-reaching patrons.

Pilgrims have expressed deep appreciation for the security forces' efforts, especially along the Pahalgam route. Siddharth Agrawal, a newcomer to the pilgrimage, lauded the security personnel, stating that without their presence, many might hesitate to embark on this spiritual journey amid recent security concerns.

Veteran pilgrim Nilesh Upadhyay commended the arrangements and emphasized the tranquility of the environment. Union Minister Jitendra Singh reassured the public that fears of reduced participation following a terrorist attack were unfounded, as nearly 27,000 devotees had embarked on this sacred journey.

