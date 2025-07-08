Left Menu

Manmohan Samal Secures Fourth Term as Odisha BJP President Amid Controversy

Manmohan Samal has been re-elected as Odisha's BJP State President. During his tenure, Samal played a crucial role in the BJP's 2024 electoral success. Recently, he suspended five party members over violence at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office. The incident drew criticism from BJD, demanding action against those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:08 IST
Odisha CM and BJP leaders felicitate Manmohan Samal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political development, Manmohan Samal has been re-elected as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Odisha, a position he previously held across multiple terms. The unopposed election was met with celebrations at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the congratulatory ceremony, supported by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.

This victory marks Samal's fourth term, following his leadership stints from 1999 to 2000, 2000 to 2004, and since March 2023. A veteran figure in Odisha's political sphere, Samal was a key architect in the BJP's strategic success during the 2024 general elections, overcoming substantial hurdles to guide the party to its inaugural state government win.

However, Samal's current term is shadowed by controversy as he suspended five BJP leaders due to their alleged involvement in a violent incident at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office, which resulted in the physical assault of Additional Commissioner Ratnakar Sahoo. The incident sparked outrage from the BJD, whose leader, Naveen Patnaik, expressed his shock and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

