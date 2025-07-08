Wall Street Steadies Amid Trade Tariff Tensions
Wall Street remained stable despite concerns over Trump's latest tariff threats. Hopes for renewed trade talks eased fears of a global tariff war. Major indexes showed a swift recovery after an initial drop, buoyed by resilient corporate earnings and potential future interest rate cuts.
Wall Street's main indexes showed resilience on Tuesday, balancing concerns about President Trump's new tariff threats with optimism about potential negotiations with U.S. trading partners. The anticipated talks sparked hopes of avoiding a full-scale global tariff conflict.
President Trump indicated new tariffs would commence on August 1, yet offered potential delays if countries proposed new agreements. Notably, Japan's chief trade negotiator engaged in talks with the U.S. Commerce Secretary to actively pursue ongoing negotiations.
Tuesday's market performance depicted a mixed trend; the Dow Jones dipped slightly while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains. The energy sector led the S&P 500 sub-sectors, whereas utilities lagged. Meanwhile, leading tech firm stocks rebounded sharply post Monday's losses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply higher, S&P 500 nears record high as Middle East tensions cool
Markets Rally as Middle East Ceasefire Boosts S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Stocks Surge Amid Cease-Fire Euphoria: Nasdaq Hits Record High
Micron's Earnings Propel Nasdaq and S&P 500 to New Heights
Tech Stocks Propel Nasdaq Amid Uneasy Ceasefire and Market Fluctuations