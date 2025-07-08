Wall Street Steadies Amid Trade Tariff Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes showed resilience on Tuesday, balancing concerns about President Trump's new tariff threats with optimism about potential negotiations with U.S. trading partners. The anticipated talks sparked hopes of avoiding a full-scale global tariff conflict.

President Trump indicated new tariffs would commence on August 1, yet offered potential delays if countries proposed new agreements. Notably, Japan's chief trade negotiator engaged in talks with the U.S. Commerce Secretary to actively pursue ongoing negotiations.

Tuesday's market performance depicted a mixed trend; the Dow Jones dipped slightly while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw gains. The energy sector led the S&P 500 sub-sectors, whereas utilities lagged. Meanwhile, leading tech firm stocks rebounded sharply post Monday's losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)