Mizoram Seeks Boost in Livestock and Fisheries with Central Aid

The Mizoram government has appealed to the central authorities to bolster support for its livestock, dairy, and fisheries industries. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with George Kurian, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, while on a visit to New Delhi. Their discussions centered on improving these sectors within the state.

Lalduhoma presented five crucial proposals, emphasizing the establishment of an integrated aqua park in Zawlnuam, Mamit district, to Kurian, urging fast-track approvals and funding. This initiative aims to strengthen and diversify Mizoram's agricultural landscape.

Minister Kurian assured the Chief Minister of his commitment to evaluating the proposals and offering full support for their implementation, indicating potential collaborative efforts to accelerate the projects' commencement.

