Mizoram Seeks Boost in Livestock and Fisheries with Central Aid

The Mizoram government has urged the central government to assist in enhancing the livestock, dairy, and fisheries sectors. Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented five proposals to Minister of State George Kurian, focusing on projects like an aqua park. Kurian pledged to support the initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:42 IST
The Mizoram government has appealed to the central authorities to bolster support for its livestock, dairy, and fisheries industries. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with George Kurian, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, while on a visit to New Delhi. Their discussions centered on improving these sectors within the state.

Lalduhoma presented five crucial proposals, emphasizing the establishment of an integrated aqua park in Zawlnuam, Mamit district, to Kurian, urging fast-track approvals and funding. This initiative aims to strengthen and diversify Mizoram's agricultural landscape.

Minister Kurian assured the Chief Minister of his commitment to evaluating the proposals and offering full support for their implementation, indicating potential collaborative efforts to accelerate the projects' commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

