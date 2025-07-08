Mizoram Seeks Boost in Livestock and Fisheries with Central Aid
The Mizoram government has urged the central government to assist in enhancing the livestock, dairy, and fisheries sectors. Chief Minister Lalduhoma presented five proposals to Minister of State George Kurian, focusing on projects like an aqua park. Kurian pledged to support the initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The Mizoram government has appealed to the central authorities to bolster support for its livestock, dairy, and fisheries industries. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with George Kurian, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, while on a visit to New Delhi. Their discussions centered on improving these sectors within the state.
Lalduhoma presented five crucial proposals, emphasizing the establishment of an integrated aqua park in Zawlnuam, Mamit district, to Kurian, urging fast-track approvals and funding. This initiative aims to strengthen and diversify Mizoram's agricultural landscape.
Minister Kurian assured the Chief Minister of his commitment to evaluating the proposals and offering full support for their implementation, indicating potential collaborative efforts to accelerate the projects' commencement.
