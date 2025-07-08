Himachal CM Addresses Threats from Hill-Cutting Activities

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday inspected vulnerable sites along the under-construction Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project in Shimla district. During his visit to Bhattakufar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Lindidhar, and nearby areas, the Chief Minister listened to residents' concerns about safety threats from ongoing hill-cutting activities.

Residents, in an official release, voiced serious concerns over activities by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) that have allegedly escalated risks and damage to properties. They claimed NHAI officials often ignored their grievances, leading to significant property losses and heightened danger to local lives and safety.

The Chief Minister ordered urgent remedial actions, prioritizing public safety, and pledged State Government support for affected families. Addressing the media, Sukhu emphasized the emotional and social impact caused by home destructions and announced rental assistance and a special relief package for affected families. He plans to discuss these issues with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sukhu advocated for awarding projects to local contractors familiar with the topography and urged NHAI to utilize modern technologies and tunnel-based alternatives. A 12-member committee chaired by the Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) will identify vulnerable stretch points and propose corrective measures.

In a separate probe, an Additional District Magistrate (Law & Order) leads a five-member committee to investigate a recent building collapse in Bhattakufar. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and other senior officers. (ANI)