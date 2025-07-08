Trump's Surprise Tariff on Copper Shakes Industry

In a move that has caught the market off-guard, President Donald Trump declared a 50% tariff on copper imports, a strategy aimed at invigorating domestic production of the essential metal.

The plan, which significantly elevated U.S. Comex copper futures, will likely be enacted by late summer, with the tariff set to affect primary suppliers like Chile and Canada who export massive quantities of refined copper to the U.S.

As debates heat up over the economic repercussions, some major domestic players, such as Freeport-McMoRan, could see temporary benefits, despite warnings about potential adverse impacts on global trade. The mining and metallurgy sectors brace themselves for swift industry shifts.