Left Menu

Trump's Copper Tariff Sparks Market Reactions

U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of a 50% tariff on imported copper pushed U.S. Comex copper futures to a record high, affecting global markets and trade relations. Stock indexes showed mixed reactions, while tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals were hinted. Investors await further developments amid ongoing trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 03:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 03:28 IST
Trump's Copper Tariff Sparks Market Reactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 50% tariff on imported copper, causing U.S. Comex copper futures to surge more than 12% to a record high. This move could amplify his already extensive global trade war. Copper is essential to electric vehicles, military hardware, and many consumer goods.

Market reactions to the announcement were mixed, with major stock indexes inching lower. Freeport-McMoRan shares experienced a 2.5% increase. President Trump hinted at forthcoming tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, trade talks with the European Union and China are reportedly progressing.

As the markets anticipate the start of second-quarter earnings reports from S&P 500 companies, investors are cautious. BofA Global Research and Goldman Sachs have raised year-end forecasts for the S&P 500 due to robust corporate earnings. Meanwhile, oil prices rose amid decreased U.S. oil production forecasts, further impacted by U.S. copper tariffs.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025