Left Menu

Trump's Trade War Escalates with 50% Tariff on Copper Imports

President Trump announced a 50% tariff on imported copper and threatened new tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The move, part of his ongoing trade war, destabilizes global markets. The U.S. is pressuring trading partners and imposing high tariffs on several countries, drawing mixed reactions and potential retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:24 IST
Trump's Trade War Escalates with 50% Tariff on Copper Imports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump escalated his trade war efforts on Tuesday by announcing a 50% tariff on imported copper, alongside forthcoming tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The declarations have sent ripples through global markets, sowing instability and complicating international trade relations.

During a White House cabinet meeting, Trump affirmed that although trade discussions with the European Union and China are promising, he is poised to announce new tariffs on EU products. The tariff increases have impacted various markets, with copper futures surging over 10% and U.S. pharmaceutical stocks declining precipitously.

Many countries have expressed concerns over the arbitrary nature of these trade announcements. Trump claims significant revenue from tariffs, but partners like the EU and Japan are poised for potential retaliation should negotiations falter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025