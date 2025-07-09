Left Menu

Trade Turmoil: Dollar Surges as Copper Hits Record Amid Tariff Threats

The dollar climbed to a recent high and copper reached a record peak as President Trump widened his trade war with threats of new tariffs on metals, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Markets remain volatile with mixed reactions across the Asia-Pacific and ongoing negotiations with major U.S. trading partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 08:28 IST
Trade Turmoil: Dollar Surges as Copper Hits Record Amid Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar soared to a near three-week high midweek, as copper surged to unprecedented levels. This market activity followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement threatening a hefty 50% tariff on copper. The escalation broadens Trump's global trade war scope.

The President further announced upcoming tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, unsettling Wall Street traders on Tuesday, with futures suggesting further downturns. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific markets showed varied responses as they absorbed Trump's latest trade maneuvers, with Japan and South Korea under pressure to finalize trade agreements by an August 1 deadline.

Despite setting firm deadlines, Trump signaled some flexibility, leading analysts to speculate these deadlines are negotiation tactics. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures and major Asian indexes reacted with mixed trends while U.S. negotiations continue with the EU and China over tariff frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rewired for future: How AI is reshaping hybrid electric vehicle performance

How agritourism is emerging as public health strategy in sustainable development

Environmental technologies can reduce emissions, but innovation is slowing

Advanced digital skills now critical for employment across industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025