Trade Turmoil: Dollar Surges as Copper Hits Record Amid Tariff Threats

The U.S. dollar soared to a near three-week high midweek, as copper surged to unprecedented levels. This market activity followed U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement threatening a hefty 50% tariff on copper. The escalation broadens Trump's global trade war scope.

The President further announced upcoming tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, unsettling Wall Street traders on Tuesday, with futures suggesting further downturns. Concurrently, Asia-Pacific markets showed varied responses as they absorbed Trump's latest trade maneuvers, with Japan and South Korea under pressure to finalize trade agreements by an August 1 deadline.

Despite setting firm deadlines, Trump signaled some flexibility, leading analysts to speculate these deadlines are negotiation tactics. Meanwhile, U.S. S&P 500 futures and major Asian indexes reacted with mixed trends while U.S. negotiations continue with the EU and China over tariff frameworks.

