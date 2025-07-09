Nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' Challenges Government's Economic Reforms

In a significant display of opposition, left-leaning trade unions organized a nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' to protest the central government's economic reforms, which are perceived to erode workers' rights. The protest saw members defy police presence and disrupt services, particularly affecting the Jadavpur railway station in West Bengal.

A heavy police presence was witnessed near Jadavpur 8B bus stand as buses continued operations in defiance of the 'Bharat Bandh'. Bus drivers, donning helmets for protection, expressed solidarity with the cause but continued working. Sectors like public transport, government services, and production were particularly affected by the strike.

Key leaders from various trade unions criticized the government's labor reforms, arguing that they undermine collective bargaining and union activities while favoring corporate interests under the guise of 'ease of doing business'. They demanded solutions to unemployment, better wages, and improved working conditions, challenging the government's economic agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)