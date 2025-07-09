Sanitation Workers Protest Sparks National Unrest Amid Bharat Bandh

Sanitation workers affiliated with the Thoothukudi Corporation took to the streets on Wednesday to demand improved working conditions, essential safety gear, and fair compensation. The workers highlighted the lack of basic protective equipment such as gloves and face masks, which they argue are vital for their safety, and expressed dissatisfaction with their current wages.

The demonstrators also called for the enforcement of a minimum wage, as pledged for 2024 by the Thoothukudi District Administration Chairman. The large-scale protest outside the Thoothukudi Corporation office drew a significant police presence to maintain order as participants chanted against the civic body's shortcomings in meeting their demands.

This protest in Thoothukudi coincides with a broader wave of labor unrest sweeping across the country. A 'Bharat Bandh' spearheaded by leftist trade unions is challenging the central government's economic policies, which are alleged to infringe upon workers' rights. Ten major trade unions are backing the strike, affecting sectors including public transportation, government offices, public sector units, banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, and industrial production.

The movement is supported by organizations such as Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), and others. In a collective statement, the unions censured the government for neglecting to convene the annual labor conference over the past decade and criticized the enactment of new labor codes. They claimed the legislation debilitates collective bargaining and union activities under the guise of fostering 'ease of doing business.'

Through the 'Bharat Bandh,' unions demand the filling of government-sanctioned posts, increased employment, and better wages for MNREGA workers, with an extension of similar measures to urban areas. Instead, they argue, the government is prioritizing the ELI scheme that primarily benefits employers, as per their joint statement. (ANI)

