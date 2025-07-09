Left Menu

Fake Sub-Inspector's Facade Unraveled at Delhi Airport

A 23-year-old, posing as a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, was arrested at Delhi's IGI Airport. Sahil Kumar had forged documents to deceive acquaintances. He was caught with fake IDs and a policeman's uniform. The ruse, intended to impress female friends, was exposed by vigilant CISF personnel, initiating a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 12:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old impersonator, posing as a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, has been apprehended at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The accused, Sahil Kumar, is alleged to have forged documents to sustain a false identity, primarily to deceive female acquaintances and his broader social circle.

The arrest was facilitated by a routine surveillance operation conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Terminal 3 of the airport. Kumar was found in possession of a counterfeit Delhi Police ID card, a forged appointment letter, and items suggestive of police duties such as blank case diaries and documents carrying false accreditation marks. He was detained after failing to justify his supposed association with the Delhi Police.

Under interrogation, Kumar confessed to his fabrications, revealing he was merely a student and not officially employed. He admitted using Photoshop to forge the Delhi Police identity card and procured a uniform from the Camp area in Delhi. His stratagem was unveiled when a CISF team filed a formal complaint, prompting an investigation by the Delhi police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

