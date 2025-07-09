Demand for Justice: Court-Monitored Probe Sought After Delhi Mega Mart Tragedy

In the wake of a fatal fire that resulted in two deaths at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh, the NGO Kutumb has petitioned the Delhi High Court to initiate a court-monitored investigation. The petition seeks to uncover potential lapses by the management, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding safety regulations.

The plea was linked to another tragedy on July 27, 2024, in Old Rajinder Nagar, involving the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to basement flooding at a coaching center. However, a bench led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, alongside Justice Anish Dayal, suggested filing a distinct petition for the Mega Mart incident to ensure focused judicial scrutiny.

Advocate Rudra Vikram Singh represented the petitioner NGO, highlighting concerns over safety violations and improper issuance of licenses in high-density urban areas. The plea calls for a court-reviewed examination of licensing and NOCs for Vishal Mega Mart and nearby businesses. It also urges immediate shutdowns of non-compliant establishments in Karol Bagh pending a comprehensive report. The fire ensued on July 5, sadly claiming the life of Dhirender Pratap, whose last messages revealed his desperate situation, and another unidentified individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)