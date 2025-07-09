Delhi High Court Orders 'Udaipur Files' Screening Amid Release Controversy

The Delhi High Court has mandated a special screening of the controversial film 'Udaipur Files' ahead of ruling on petitions that seek to delay its July 11 release. The movie, inspired by the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, faces criticism for allegedly inciting communal discord.

During the proceedings, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), informed the court that 40-50 contentious elements have already been excised from the film and its trailer. These cuts were suggested by the CBFC prior to certification. Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Anish Dayal have ordered a viewing of the censored version for all legal representatives, including Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, who represents the petitioners.

The petitioners, including Maulana Arshad Madani and Prashant Tondon, are concerned about the film's portrayal of a religious community and fear it may lead to violence. They have also raised constitutional issues, alleging infringement upon Articles 14, 15, and 21. Maulana Madani has denounced the film as a threat to India's secular nature, criticizing the CBFC for inadequate regulatory action. The court instructed all parties to provide feedback following the screening, set for later in the day, with proceedings to continue on Wednesday.