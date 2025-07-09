Gujarat Tragedy: Gambhira Bridge Collapse Sparks Urgent Response

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, expressed profound sorrow over the Gambhira bridge collapse in the Vadodara district, which resulted in significant casualties. In a social media statement, Patel pledged to investigate the disaster, which caused one of the 23 bridge spans to collapse, and extend heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Patel instructed local authorities to prioritize medical treatment for the injured, communicating closely with the Vadodara Collector to ensure immediate care. Additionally, rescue operations were reinforced by teams from the fire brigade, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are actively working at the accident site.

The Chief Minister initiated a comprehensive inquiry to understand the factors leading to the collapse, tasking the Road Construction Department and a specialized engineering team with the investigation. The tragic incident, which claimed nine lives and injured six, prompted immediate action from a high-level committee sent by the government to oversee the response and report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)