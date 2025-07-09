Left Menu

Gujarat Tragedy: Gambhira Bridge Collapse Sparks Urgent Response

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has called for an immediate investigation following the tragic collapse of Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara, which resulted in nine fatalities and other injuries. Rescue teams, including NDRF and local authorities, are coordinating efforts, while a technical inquiry into the disaster is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:01 IST
Gujarat Tragedy: Gambhira Bridge Collapse Sparks Urgent Response
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, expressed profound sorrow over the Gambhira bridge collapse in the Vadodara district, which resulted in significant casualties. In a social media statement, Patel pledged to investigate the disaster, which caused one of the 23 bridge spans to collapse, and extend heartfelt condolences to the victims' families.

Patel instructed local authorities to prioritize medical treatment for the injured, communicating closely with the Vadodara Collector to ensure immediate care. Additionally, rescue operations were reinforced by teams from the fire brigade, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), who are actively working at the accident site.

The Chief Minister initiated a comprehensive inquiry to understand the factors leading to the collapse, tasking the Road Construction Department and a specialized engineering team with the investigation. The tragic incident, which claimed nine lives and injured six, prompted immediate action from a high-level committee sent by the government to oversee the response and report on the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025