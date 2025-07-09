India Ramps Up TB Detection with Massive Deployment of Portable X-ray Machines

In a significant development for the TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, India plans to procure 1,500 additional handheld X-ray machines to aid large-scale tuberculosis screenings, according to a government official.

Currently, the country operates around 500 of these devices across screening centers. The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, initially launched in 347 districts, now runs nationwide, with districts contributing to the campaign's training and programs. "These portable machines will further energize our efforts," the source commented.

The official emphasized the need to continue focusing on TB elimination, as the disease is not eradicated overnight due to latent bacteria's persistence. The campaign aims for timely identification and treatment, with free examination and medication provided.

With over 46,000 Gram Panchayats declared TB-free, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead in numbers, while Uttarakhand has made notable progress among smaller states. Union Health Minister JP Nadda highlighted extensive screenings conducted during the 100-day TB-Mukt Bharat Abhiyan for high-risk groups, leveraging adapted RT-PCR machines and efficient diagnostic kits from ICMR.

The 100-day program's success, initiated in December 2024, led to its nationwide extension, reinforcing the country's position as a global leader in TB research funding. ANI reports that innovative AI-supported X-ray machines have significantly contributed to detecting asymptomatic TB cases.

