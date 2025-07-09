Tragedy Strikes: Three Young Lives Lost in Pond Drowning

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in the district's Dhiriya Daan village as three minor girls drowned in a pond during an outing on Tuesday evening. The group of four had originally set out to collect grass but ended up in perilous waters.

While bathing, three of the girls found themselves caught in the pond's deeper sections, unable to make their way back to safety. Fortunately, the fourth girl managed to escape and alert the villagers, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation.

Sadly, after a two-hour search, the bodies of Uzma (10), Nikhat (8), and Priyanshi (8) were recovered and pronounced dead upon arrival at different hospitals. The superintendent of police reported that only one body was sent for postmortem.

