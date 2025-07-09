Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Chhangur Baba's Religious Conversion Empire

The Uttar Pradesh government intensifies its campaign against Chhangur Baba, accused of orchestrating a nation-wide religious conversion ring. The anti-terrorism operation has resulted in the demolition of his properties and the commencement of legal proceedings, as authorities uncover foreign funding and a vast network operating across 40 countries.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh administration has ramped up its efforts against Chhangur Baba for a second consecutive day, targeting his properties as part of a crackdown on a large-scale religious conversion operation. Chhangur Baba, recently detained by the state's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is alleged to be the ringleader of the operation.

This follows Tuesday's demolition of properties tied to Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba. UP Minister Anil Rajbhar accused him of destroying the lives of numerous women through conversions, actions he equated to treason. 'He amassed wealth through these conversions,' Rajbhar said, underscoring the activity as the beginning of a broader government crackdown.

SP Vikas Kumar confirmed that buildings constructed on government land by Chhangur Baba are actively being dismantled under heavy police security. Meanwhile, the UP Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad continues to investigate the case, which has already led to two arrests, with expectations of more to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

