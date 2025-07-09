Tensions Rise at 'Bharat Bandh' as Workers Protest Economic Reforms

In Naxalbari, West Bengal, a clash unfolded between members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and trade union leaders amidst a 'Bharat Bandh' protest on Wednesday. The protest, spearheaded by left-wing trade unions, challenges the central government's economic reforms, which are believed to compromise workers' rights.

Defying police presence, union members from leftist parties occupied Jadavpur railway station, effectively blocking the tracks to protest what they describe as 'pro-corporate' reforms. The gesture is part of a wider dissenting movement across the country, which saw North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus drivers donning helmets for protection.

Despite the widespread protest, daily life continued in some areas, with Jadavpur public transport operational and a strong police presence. Meanwhile, in Odisha, highway blocks and in Kerala, closed shops, underscored a nationwide disruption fueled by the Bandh, affecting sectors such as public transport, banking, and industrial production.

(With inputs from agencies.)