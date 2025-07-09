Tensions Rise at 'Bharat Bandh' as Workers Protest Economic Reforms
Clashes erupted in West Bengal as TMC members and trade union leaders collided over the 'Bharat Bandh'. Protesters blocked railway tracks, calling out the central government's alleged pro-corporate policies. Public transport disruptions spanned across India, supported by ten central trade unions, affecting various sectors including banking and coal mining.
- Country:
- India
In Naxalbari, West Bengal, a clash unfolded between members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and trade union leaders amidst a 'Bharat Bandh' protest on Wednesday. The protest, spearheaded by left-wing trade unions, challenges the central government's economic reforms, which are believed to compromise workers' rights.
Defying police presence, union members from leftist parties occupied Jadavpur railway station, effectively blocking the tracks to protest what they describe as 'pro-corporate' reforms. The gesture is part of a wider dissenting movement across the country, which saw North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus drivers donning helmets for protection.
Despite the widespread protest, daily life continued in some areas, with Jadavpur public transport operational and a strong police presence. Meanwhile, in Odisha, highway blocks and in Kerala, closed shops, underscored a nationwide disruption fueled by the Bandh, affecting sectors such as public transport, banking, and industrial production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Legacy of Economic Reforms: Remembering P V Narasimha Rao
Power outage hits Czech Republic, disrupts Prague public transport
Nigeria’s Economic Reforms Show Promise Amid Challenges and Priorities
Delhi's 'Saheli Smart Card': A New Wave in Public Transport
Gadkari Advocates Inclusive Growth Amid Economic Reforms