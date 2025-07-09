Left Menu

Tragic Bridge Collapse in Vadodara: 9 Dead, Rescue Efforts Intensify

A bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district has resulted in nine deaths, with nine others rescued. Rescue operations are ongoing as a 10-15 metre slab collapsed, sending vehicles into the Mahisagar river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation for the victims' families and conveyed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:27 IST
Vadodara SP Rohan Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara, Gujarat, has led to the unfortunate death of nine individuals, with nine others successfully rescued. The incident occurred when a 10-15 metre slab gave way, plunging vehicles, including trucks and rickshaws, into the Mahisagar river.

Vadodara Superintendent of Police, Rohan Anand, confirmed the deaths and ongoing rescue operations. Traffic in the Padra area has been redirected to facilitate continuous rescue efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance to support the bereaved families and injured victims.

Rescue teams comprising the Vadodara Municipal Corporation, National Disaster Response Force, and local authorities are tirelessly working to recover the remaining victims and vehicles. Meanwhile, preventive measures are being implemented to avert further incidents on the bridge, with authorities striving to secure stranded vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

