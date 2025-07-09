Left Menu

Malaysia Acts Swiftly with Historic Interest Rate Cut Amid Trade Tensions

Malaysia's central bank reduced interest rates for the first time in five years, reacting to global trade uncertainties, especially new tariffs by the U.S. The rate cut aims to protect Malaysia's growth amid geopolitical challenges and subdued inflation. Economist projections suggest more cuts might follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time in five years, Malaysia's central bank has reduced interest rates, aiming to shield the economy from burgeoning global trade uncertainties. The overnight policy rate was lowered by 25 basis points, settling at 2.75% amid concerns over U.S. tariffs on Malaysian exports.

Although Malaysia's economy remains stable, external factors, including geopolitical tensions and fluctuating global markets, could affect growth prospects. The central bank has highlighted the rate cut as a pre-emptive measure to sustain economic growth.

Despite a robust economic foundation, recent slowdowns have prompted further financial adjustments, including a lowered statutory reserve requirement. As external trade discussions continue, Malaysia anticipates its domestic demand and various sectors to boost its economic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

