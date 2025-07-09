Blaze Erupts in Srinagar's Khanyar Neighborhood
A fire broke out in the residential area of Khanyar in Srinagar, engulfing homes in Sheshgari Mohallah. Firefighting teams are on site battling the blaze, with more information yet to emerge.
A sudden fire erupted on Wednesday in the residential area of Khanyar, located in Srinagar. The incident, which has engulfed homes in the Sheshgari Mohallah locality, sparked concerns among residents.
Thick plumes of smoke were visible as firefighters swiftly arrived at the scene to contain the blaze. Crews are currently engaged in active firefighting operations.
Authorities have yet to disclose additional information regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties. Updates are awaited as the situation develops.
