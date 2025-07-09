Syrian Return Initiative: A Fresh Start Amidst Uncertainty

In a historic initiative, thousands of Syrian refugees in Lebanon are preparing to return to their homeland this week under a newly established, United Nations-backed plan. The plan provides financial incentives, signaling a shift in Syria's approach where its new rulers proclaim the welcome of their citizens despite lingering war damage and security issues.

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed announced that returning Syrians will receive $100 each in Lebanon and $400 per family upon their arrival in Syria. These financial incentives and additional support, including waived transport fees at the border, are part of coordinated efforts with Syrian authorities. Despite previous concerns about Syria's safety, the current climate seems conducive for refugee returns.

Lebanon, which holds the highest concentration of refugees per capita globally, has already seen 11,000 registrations for return in the first week alone. The country's government aims to facilitate the return of 200,000 to 400,000 refugees this year, focusing on those in informal tent settlements, while potentially providing work permits for Syrians who remain to support their families back home.

(With inputs from agencies.)