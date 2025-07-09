Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pledges Strong Support for Senior Citizens

In a renewed commitment to the welfare of senior citizens, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the government's unwavering dedication to addressing their needs. Dhami urged any elders facing neglect to immediately contact Maintenance Tribunals or the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) for assistance.

The CM emphasized that dignity and protection for the elderly are paramount, and that District Magistrates have been appointed as presiding officers of district-level appellate tribunals to swiftly handle complaints. As part of this initiative, the 'Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act 2007' (MWPSC Act, 2007) is being enforced rigorously to safeguard senior citizen rights in Uttarakhand.

Dhami revealed the existence of 13 District Appellate Maintenance Tribunals and over 69 sub-division Maintenance Tribunals, which can stipulate a maintenance fee up to Rs 10,000 per month. He warned against unfulfilled care conditions in property transfers, which can be annulled by the tribunal, ensuring property restitution. Free elderly homes in Bageshwar, Chamoli, and Uttarkashi further support senior citizens in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)