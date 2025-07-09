Left Menu

Controversy Flares Over 'Udaipur Files': Calls for Tax Exemption Amid Alleged Misinformation

The Gyanvapi Sangharsh Samiti demands tax exemption for the contentious 'Udaipur Files,' asserting misinformation claims about promoting hatred. The film, depicting Kanhaiya Lal's murder, faces criticism for alleged communal tension stoking. A special screening is ordered by the Delhi High Court ahead of its release, as potential incitement concerns linger.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Varanasi, the Gyanvapi Sangharsh Samiti, including a female petitioner in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case, is calling for the 'Udaipur Files' to be declared tax-free. Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi claims there's misinformation circulating about the film promoting hatred, insisting it only portrays truth regarding Kanhaiya Lal's case.

Additional District Magistrate (City) Alok Kumar Verma emphasized that it's the Censor Board's role to ensure films don't hurt sentiments. The film allegedly focuses on national issues, not targeting specific communities, prompting requests for tax exemption.

The Delhi High Court has ordered a special screening before deciding on petitions to halt the film's July 11 release. The film, inspired by Kanhaiya Lal's 2022 murder, faces backlash for potentially inciting communal tensions. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal highlighted public order concerns, despite 40-50 elements being cut following CBFC suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

