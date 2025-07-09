Himachal Minister Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Flood Relief Efforts
Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi criticizes Kangana Ranaut for her recent visit to flood-hit areas, accusing her of a 'photo-op' visit. He emphasized the difference between on-screen portrayals and real-life action, highlighting ongoing relief efforts and challenges in the state following monsoon devastation.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of severe monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh, state minister Jagat Singh Negi launched a scathing critique against Mandi MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, accusing her of exploiting the crisis for a photo opportunity. Speaking to ANI, Negi remarked on the disparity between Ranaut's public statements and her actions on the ground, calling her recent visit to flood-affected areas superficial.
Negi further mocked Ranaut's recent claims of exclusion from state leadership, asserting she should question Prime Minister Modi regarding any cabinet dreams. Taking a jab at her self-comparisons to historical freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, Negi insisted that real-life action starkly contrasts cinematic portrayals.
The minister highlighted ongoing government efforts amid the monsoon havoc, detailing the extent of infrastructure and community impact. Thousands have been affected, with restorations and relief work continuing, Negi reassured. Around 1,200 homes have suffered damage, and approximately 250 blocked roads are under ongoing repair, adding to the recovery challenges faced by local communities and authorities.
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Weather Prediction: Breakthroughs in Cyclone Tracking and Monsoon Forecasting
Delhi's Battle Against Monsoon Chaos: Government Gears Up
Rajasthan Drenched: Monsoon Fury Unleashes Torrential Rains
Monsoon Magic: Shimla’s Lush Charms Delight Tourists
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gears Up for Monsoon Session