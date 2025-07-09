Himachal Minister Criticizes Kangana Ranaut Over Flood Relief Efforts

In the wake of severe monsoon devastation in Himachal Pradesh, state minister Jagat Singh Negi launched a scathing critique against Mandi MP and actress Kangana Ranaut, accusing her of exploiting the crisis for a photo opportunity. Speaking to ANI, Negi remarked on the disparity between Ranaut's public statements and her actions on the ground, calling her recent visit to flood-affected areas superficial.

Negi further mocked Ranaut's recent claims of exclusion from state leadership, asserting she should question Prime Minister Modi regarding any cabinet dreams. Taking a jab at her self-comparisons to historical freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai, Negi insisted that real-life action starkly contrasts cinematic portrayals.

The minister highlighted ongoing government efforts amid the monsoon havoc, detailing the extent of infrastructure and community impact. Thousands have been affected, with restorations and relief work continuing, Negi reassured. Around 1,200 homes have suffered damage, and approximately 250 blocked roads are under ongoing repair, adding to the recovery challenges faced by local communities and authorities.