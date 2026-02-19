Left Menu

Manipur's Path to Peace: Bridging Ethnic Divide Amidst Relief Efforts

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh reassures displaced individuals, stating efforts to address ethnic violence. At a relief programme in Imphal, he appeals for cooperation between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, promising security for Kuki-Zo visiting Imphal. The state government aims to restore peace and facilitate return of displaced individuals.

Updated: 19-02-2026 19:59 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in a poignant interaction on Thursday, addressed those displaced by ethnic violence, vowing that their sufferings would not be in vain. Singh, during a relief distribution event in Imphal, emphasized the government's commitment to facilitating the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Highlighting the need for unity, Singh stressed cooperation between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities to mend trust deficits. Assurances were made for Kuki-Zo individuals requiring medical treatment in Imphal regarding their safety. Since May 2023, the state's ethnic conflict has claimed over 260 lives, leaving many homeless.

Efforts in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi featured discussions with Meitei and Kuki IDPs. Singh acknowledged educational challenges faced by Kuki-Zo students. Financial aid programs and logistics for medical treatment were outlined as steps towards bridging divides and reinstating normalcy. The government remains dedicated to ensuring all IDPs can return safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

