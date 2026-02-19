Left Menu

Global Contributions Surge in Gaza Relief Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that allies have contributed over $7 billion for Gaza relief. Speaking at the Board of Peace's initial meeting, which he established, Trump mentioned the potential disarmament of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST
Global Contributions Surge in Gaza Relief Efforts
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that several U.S. allies have significantly contributed over $7 billion to relief efforts in Gaza.

During the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, an initiative established by Trump, he revealed optimistic prospects for the potential disarmament of Hamas.

Trump's announcement underscores the international community's commitment to addressing the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

Trump's Board of Peace: Ambition vs Reality

 Global
2
Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

Vaccine Wars: BioNTech Files Patent Suit Against Moderna

 Global
3
Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

Wall Street Wobbles: Private Equity's Plunge and AI's Growing Pains

 Global
4
High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

High Court Ruling Shifts Liability to Employers in Insurance Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026