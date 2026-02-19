Global Contributions Surge in Gaza Relief Efforts
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that allies have contributed over $7 billion for Gaza relief. Speaking at the Board of Peace's initial meeting, which he established, Trump mentioned the potential disarmament of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that several U.S. allies have significantly contributed over $7 billion to relief efforts in Gaza.
During the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, an initiative established by Trump, he revealed optimistic prospects for the potential disarmament of Hamas.
Trump's announcement underscores the international community's commitment to addressing the ongoing humanitarian challenges in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident
Palestinians Eager to Serve: New Police Force Applications Surge
Legacy of Diplomacy: Remembering Leila Shahid, Trailblazing Palestinian Envoy
Justice Prevails: Block on Deportation of Pro-Palestinian Student
Turkey's Bold Step Toward Peace: Legal Reforms and PKK Disarmament Process