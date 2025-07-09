Left Menu

High Seas Tensions: Greek Tankers Bolstering Defences Amid Mysterious Blasts

Greek shipping companies are enhancing their vessels' protection after a series of mysterious explosions damaged tankers involved in the Russian oil trade. Enhanced security measures include underwater inspections, amid suspicions of covert sabotage linked to the Ukraine conflict. The blasts have unsettled the tanker market and remain under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 20:14 IST
Greek shipping companies, facing mysterious explosions afflicting oil tankers associated with Russian trade, are ramping up their security protocols. Recent incidents have damaged vessels at Russian ports, intensifying industry concerns.

In response, these companies are conducting meticulous underwater inspections to detect foreign objects, part of a growing strategy to protect tanker hauls. Despite Western sanctions against Russia, Greek ships continue transporting Russian oil under the G7 price cap.

Authorities suspect Ukrainian involvement in the sabotage through limpet mines, heightening tensions as investigations persist without official conclusions. The blasts continue to disrupt the maritime shipping market, fueling speculation about state-sponsored interference amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

