High Seas Tensions: Greek Tankers Bolstering Defences Amid Mysterious Blasts

Greek shipping companies, facing mysterious explosions afflicting oil tankers associated with Russian trade, are ramping up their security protocols. Recent incidents have damaged vessels at Russian ports, intensifying industry concerns.

In response, these companies are conducting meticulous underwater inspections to detect foreign objects, part of a growing strategy to protect tanker hauls. Despite Western sanctions against Russia, Greek ships continue transporting Russian oil under the G7 price cap.

Authorities suspect Ukrainian involvement in the sabotage through limpet mines, heightening tensions as investigations persist without official conclusions. The blasts continue to disrupt the maritime shipping market, fueling speculation about state-sponsored interference amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)