Transforming Indian Agriculture: A Global Success Story

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, addressing the ICC: Krishi Vikram Thematic Session in New Delhi, announced that India's agriculture and fisheries exports now total Rs 4.5 lakh crore. He outlined ambitions for this to grow to Rs 20 lakh crore, emphasizing enhancements in food processing, branding, and packaging quality.

Goyal detailed the expansion of India's agricultural export basket, highlighting non-traditional exports like litchi, pineapple, and jamun reaching international markets, including the UK, Doha, and Dubai. He also noted India's growing presence in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf nations.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on millets, Goyal emphasized boosting the supply chain across agriculture to withstand global disruptions. He stressed the importance of water conservation, advocating for drip irrigation as a transformative practice to optimize water use and ensure agricultural productivity.

Energy-efficient irrigation solutions and technology, such as smart water pumps, were promoted as cost-saving measures that enhance sustainability. Collaboration between agricultural entrepreneurs and farmers could accelerate these improvements. Efforts to boost spice exports, tighten organic farming certification, and support packaging were also discussed.

Minister Goyal praised the progress of India's self-reliance in agriculture, noting government initiatives supporting farmers' income and infrastructure development. He cited efforts like e-NAM platform integration, fertiliser subsidies, and the promotion of best practices to ensure a global edge for Indian agriculture.

Goyal concluded by calling for collective action and innovation to turn India's local produce into international success, fortifying agriculture as a national growth engine.

