BHAROSA Initiative Revolutionizes Women's Safety in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched the BHAROSA initiative to enhance women's safety and confidence in policing by addressing crime under-reporting and raising awareness about women's rights, particularly in rural areas. Over 4,700 people benefited from outreach programs, legal aid, and cyber awareness under this landmark initiative.

Jammu and Kashmir Police (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken a groundbreaking step to bolster women's safety and confidence in law enforcement with the launch of the BHAROSA initiative in the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range. Spearheaded by DIG Shridhar Patil, this comprehensive program aims to tackle the issue of crime under-reporting and raise awareness about women's rights, especially in rural and semi-urban regions.

According to official sources, the initiative kicked off with a three-day capacity-building program in collaboration with the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), training 95 women police personnel in gender sensitization and effective community engagement. So far, 94 awareness programs have been conducted, reaching over 4,400 individuals.

The program has also strengthened response mechanisms with the 24x7 Women Helpline, JK Police eCOP app, and rapid response teams. More than 4,700 people have gained from cyber awareness and legal aid initiatives. Additionally, police officials are making strides to educate remote communities about legal rights. The initiative has improved crime reporting, public trust, and adopted cutting-edge technologies like AI-powered surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

