Pune Traffic Cop Dies on Duty: Heart Attack Claims Constable's Life

Constable Dhanaji Bharat Vanve, on duty at Pune's Katraj Market Chowk, collapsed due to a heart attack and died en route to the hospital. He served in the Pune Traffic Division, leaving behind his family, and was honored by Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and the department for his dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Pune City Police constable succumbed to a heart attack while on duty, a senior official confirmed. Dhanaji Bharat Vanve, 42, was stationed at Katraj Market Chowk when the incident unfolded on Tuesday evening.

According to the Pune Police Commissionerate, Vanve collapsed at 6.45 pm during his traffic duties. Emergency services rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival, attributing his death to a severe and sudden heart attack. Vanve's family, including his parents, wife, daughter, and son, survives him.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, accompanied by senior officers, expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss. He extended condolences to Vanve's family, emphasizing the collective mourning of the Pune Police force. Vanve's service was celebrated with tributes, as colleagues and the department prayed for his soul's eternal peace.

