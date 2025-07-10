Left Menu

Tragedy in Gujarat: Gambhira Bridge Collapse Claims 13 Lives

The death toll from the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, has risen to 13. Rescue operations led by the SDRF continue as authorities, including PM Modi and CM Patel, extend condolences and announce financial assistance for victims' families. The incident has drawn widespread attention and concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:16 IST
Image of Gambhira bridge collapse (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the Gambhira bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat, has risen to 13 after two more bodies were discovered at the site on Thursday. The bridge, which connected Vadodara to Anand, crumbled into the Mahisagar river below on Wednesday.

Rescue operations resumed this morning with Vadodara District Collector Anil Dhameliya visiting the site to oversee ongoing efforts. Since Wednesday, local administration officials have been actively engaged in the relief and rescue operations.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remains at the forefront of the rescue mission. Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed profound sorrow over the collapse, highlighting the presence of NDRF teams at the site to extend all possible support.

According to Vadodara Superintendent of Police Rohan Anand, a 10-15 meter slab in the middle of the bridge gave way, causing two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw to plunge into the river. Thankfully, two vehicles remained stranded.

Nine people were rescued, with five transferred to SSG Hospital. Fortunately, none are in critical condition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000 each.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has promised additional relief, offering Rs 4 lakh to the families of those lost and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

