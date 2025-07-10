Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides on Badrinath Highway, Stranding Commuters

The Badrinath National Highway has been severely disrupted following a landslide triggered by heavy rainfalls in Chamoli on Thursday morning. Debris, tumbling from the hills near Nandprayag, has created blockades on this critical route, confirmed the Chamoli Police through their social media platforms.

While efforts to restore normalcy saw success as traffic resumed near Kameda by 6:35 AM, other sections of the highway continue to face obstructions. Heavy rains have unleashed landslides along the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route, causing frustration among commuters. Dilpreet, a traveler en route to Rishikesh, reported being stranded for four hours amidst rocks and debris.

The persistent rainfall has caused multiple disruptions in the region, impacting daily transport. Meteorological forecasts from the Indian Meteorological Department indicate similar weather conditions expected in nearby states with warnings of localised landslides and mudslides. Commuters are urged to stay updated as restoration work continues in the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)