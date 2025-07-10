Delhi Soaked: CM's Waterlogging Claims Under Fire After Heavy Rains

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta declared on Thursday that no waterlogging occurred in the capital, despite heavy rainfall hitting Delhi-NCR from Wednesday night. Gupta stated, 'We are addressing a backlog of 27 years. Even after such intense rains, there was no waterlogging in Delhi.'

CM Gupta emphasized the absence of waterlogging at Minto Bridge, a site historically highlighted in media during monsoon seasons. 'Previously, photographs of a waterlogged Minto Bridge were common in newspapers, but this year, it didn't occur,' Gupta shared with reporters.

Nonetheless, continuous rains since Wednesday led to waterlogging in various locations, such as Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads were submerged. Severe traffic disruptions affected numerous areas. AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj shared images of flooded streets on social media, criticizing the BJP's repeated failure to tackle flooding, despite controlling all four government levels.

Bharadwaj posted pictures from Lutyens' Delhi, highlighting, 'This is Lutyens' Delhi. Just one hour of rain produced this road condition near PWD Minister Parvesh Verma's residence.' He accused BJP leaders, claiming, 'CM Rekha Gupta, PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, and others promised immunity from flooding, yet after an hour of rain, Delhi was underwater.'

His critique continued, 'The truth is, the BJP's so-called 'engines' in Delhi are ineffective. From the Delhi government to the MCD, the central government, and the LG, none seem to care for Delhiites. One hour of rain washed away their claims. The BJP misleads, having done nothing concrete to tackle waterlogging.'

Leader of Opposition in the MCD House, Ankush Narang, echoed similar sentiments. Sharing a video of waterlogging, he remarked, 'Despite a four-engine BJP government, Delhi became a water city. CM Rekha Gupta's promises proved hollow. Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh claimed Delhiites would enjoy monsoon, but now the city's a swimming pool. Mayor, join us for a swim.'

(With inputs from agencies.)