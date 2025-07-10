Left Menu

Reviving India's Intellectual Legacy: Vice President Dhankhar's Vision

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stresses India's need to harness its intellectual and cultural roots to rise as a global power. Speaking at the Indian Knowledge System conference, he highlighted the significance of preserving indigenous wisdom, establishing global learning centers, and creating digital repositories to nurture India's historic knowledge system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:05 IST
Reviving India's Intellectual Legacy: Vice President Dhankhar's Vision
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the necessity of India's intellectual and cultural growth alongside its ascent as a global power. Addressing the inaugural annual conference on the Indian Knowledge System in Delhi, Dhankhar highlighted that a nation's strength resides in original thought and stressed the importance of soft power in the modern world.

Criticizing the historical dismissal of indigenous wisdom, Dhankhar noted the erosion and misinterpretation of India's knowledge systems following Islamic and British invasions. He lamented the shift from producing thinkers to clerks under colonial rule and called for a revival of India's grand intellectual tradition, highlighting ancient centers of learning.

Dhankhar urged focused efforts to strengthen Indian Knowledge Systems through the creation of digital repositories and training programs. These initiatives aim to integrate ancient with modern methodologies, fostering a vibrant research ecosystem. He concluded with a call to recognize the symbiotic relationship between tradition and innovation, essential for enduring global solutions.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025