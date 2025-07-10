Reviving India's Intellectual Legacy: Vice President Dhankhar's Vision

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the necessity of India's intellectual and cultural growth alongside its ascent as a global power. Addressing the inaugural annual conference on the Indian Knowledge System in Delhi, Dhankhar highlighted that a nation's strength resides in original thought and stressed the importance of soft power in the modern world.

Criticizing the historical dismissal of indigenous wisdom, Dhankhar noted the erosion and misinterpretation of India's knowledge systems following Islamic and British invasions. He lamented the shift from producing thinkers to clerks under colonial rule and called for a revival of India's grand intellectual tradition, highlighting ancient centers of learning.

Dhankhar urged focused efforts to strengthen Indian Knowledge Systems through the creation of digital repositories and training programs. These initiatives aim to integrate ancient with modern methodologies, fostering a vibrant research ecosystem. He concluded with a call to recognize the symbiotic relationship between tradition and innovation, essential for enduring global solutions.