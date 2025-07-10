Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Launches Operation Kalanemi to Protect Religious Integrity

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami initiates Operation Kalanemi to combat impostors tarnishing Sanatan Dharma's image. This initiative aims to protect religious sentiments and social harmony. Additionally, Dhami oversees preparations for a key industrial event in Rudrapur, highlighting economic growth and employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:21 IST
Uttarakhand CM Launches Operation Kalanemi to Protect Religious Integrity
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a decisive campaign, Operation Kalanemi, targeting impersonators who exploit religious sentiments under the guise of Sanatan Dharma. This move follows reports of individuals, particularly targeting women, for financial deceit while posing as religious figures. The CM emphasized the state's commitment to safeguarding both Sanatan culture and public sentiments, stating that strict actions will be taken against perpetrators from any religious background.

In a strong analogy, Dhami equated these impostors to the mythical demon Kalanemi, who similarly misled people by masquerading as a saint. He reiterated the government's resolve to preserve social harmony, condemning those who distort faith for deceitful purposes. Earlier, Dhami chaired a review meeting at his residence to prepare for the imminent ₹1 lakh crore grounding ceremony in Rudrapur, marking a milestone in Uttarakhand's industrial development.

With Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah set to grace the event as chief guest, CM Dhami expressed optimism about the ceremony's potential impact. He highlighted that this grand event would catalyze employment, spur local entrepreneurship, and unlock economic prosperity for the state. Notably, the event follows the Global Investors Summit, which secured MoUs worth ₹3.5 lakh crore, with projects valued at ₹1 lakh crore advancing to the grounding phase. The meeting was attended by top officials, including Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025