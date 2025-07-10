Uttarakhand CM Launches Operation Kalanemi to Protect Religious Integrity

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched a decisive campaign, Operation Kalanemi, targeting impersonators who exploit religious sentiments under the guise of Sanatan Dharma. This move follows reports of individuals, particularly targeting women, for financial deceit while posing as religious figures. The CM emphasized the state's commitment to safeguarding both Sanatan culture and public sentiments, stating that strict actions will be taken against perpetrators from any religious background.

In a strong analogy, Dhami equated these impostors to the mythical demon Kalanemi, who similarly misled people by masquerading as a saint. He reiterated the government's resolve to preserve social harmony, condemning those who distort faith for deceitful purposes. Earlier, Dhami chaired a review meeting at his residence to prepare for the imminent ₹1 lakh crore grounding ceremony in Rudrapur, marking a milestone in Uttarakhand's industrial development.

With Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah set to grace the event as chief guest, CM Dhami expressed optimism about the ceremony's potential impact. He highlighted that this grand event would catalyze employment, spur local entrepreneurship, and unlock economic prosperity for the state. Notably, the event follows the Global Investors Summit, which secured MoUs worth ₹3.5 lakh crore, with projects valued at ₹1 lakh crore advancing to the grounding phase. The meeting was attended by top officials, including Principal Secretary R.K. Sudhanshu and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)