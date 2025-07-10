Left Menu

Schneider Electric's Green Leap: New Facility to Drive Transformative Change in India's Manufacturing Sector

Schneider Electric is set to open a 500K square feet state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The facility, developed in collaboration with Horizon Industrial Parks, aims to enhance battery management product capabilities while supporting the 'Make in India' initiative through sustainable and advanced operational practices.

Schneider Electric has announced plans to establish a cutting-edge manufacturing facility spanning 500,000 square feet at Horizon Industrial Park Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This strategic move is designed to strengthen the company's manufacturing and sales capabilities in battery management products and align with India's 'Make in India' initiative.

Located along the strategic Bangalore–Chennai National Highway, the new site will boost distribution efficiency, benefiting from its accessibility to major markets. Executed in two phases with Horizon Industrial Parks, the first phase will introduce a dust-free environment and expanded office space, planned to employ 1,500 individuals.

The facility will incorporate eco-friendly features like solar panels, advanced ventilation, and EV charging stations, adhering to sustainability goals. The initiative underscores Schneider Electric's commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in India's manufacturing sector, in partnership with Blackstone Real Estate's logistics expertise.

