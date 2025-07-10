National Fish Farmers' Day 2025: Boosting India's Fisheries Future

In a vibrant celebration of National Fish Farmers' Day 2025, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying convened stakeholders at the ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar. The event, held to honor the vital contributions of India's fishers and fish farmers, marked a series of strategic initiatives to amplify the nation's burgeoning fisheries sector.

Presiding over the ceremony, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced the launch of 17 new fisheries clusters under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, bringing the total to 34 clusters nationwide. Mr. Singh also laid the foundation for 70 new projects across 11 states, with an investment of Rs 105 crore, aimed at strengthening the fisheries infrastructure and boosting production.

During his address, the Minister acknowledged the dedication of fishers, cooperatives, and emerging start-ups, celebrating India's ascent as the world's second-largest fish producer. He emphasized the government's historic investment of Rs 38,572 crore in the sector, highlighting its significance in providing nutrition and livelihood for over 3 crore fishers. The Minister stressed the development of clusters as a strategy for enhancing productivity and urged fish farmers to harness financial schemes like the Kisan Credit Card for support.

Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel further emphasized the pivotal role of the fisheries sector in doubling farmer incomes, as per the Blue Revolution vision. Innovations and modern technologies developed by ICAR were noted as key drivers of increased fish production. Meanwhile, Union Minister of State George Kurian celebrated the landmark achievement of 195 lakh tonnes in fish production, emphasizing governmental support for a sustainable future.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary of MoFAH&D, drew attention to major initiatives such as the Aqua Park in Sambalpur and disaster preparedness in cyclone-prone areas, noting Odisha's crucial role in achieving production targets. The discussions underscored a collective commitment to fostering a resilient, inclusive, and globally competitive fisheries sector in line with the Vision 2047 roadmap.

