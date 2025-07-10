Left Menu

Mali's Golden Airlift: Military Helicopter Transports Gold Amidst Mining Dispute

A Malian military helicopter transported gold from the Loulo-Gounkoto complex owned by Barrick, as a provisional administrator aims to sell the bullion to finance operations. This development occurs amid stalled negotiations between Barrick and Mali's government over a new mining code, which halted mining activities earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 22:04 IST
Mali's Golden Airlift: Military Helicopter Transports Gold Amidst Mining Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Malian military helicopter was seen transporting gold from the Barrick-owned Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex, according to three sources, as a new court-appointed administrator seeks to sell the bullion for financing operations.

Last month, a Bamako court named a provisional administrator to revive operations at Mali's largest gold mining site, which Barrick Mining had shut down over a new mining code dispute. This came after Mali's military-led government restricted Barrick's gold exports and seized its bullion.

The gold transport on Thursday marks a significant step, with the extracted gold expected to finance ongoing operations. Although extractive activities are yet to restart, the site's plant resumed operations last Monday, and initial gold production is anticipated in 11 to 13 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025