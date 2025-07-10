Mali's Golden Airlift: Military Helicopter Transports Gold Amidst Mining Dispute

A Malian military helicopter was seen transporting gold from the Barrick-owned Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex, according to three sources, as a new court-appointed administrator seeks to sell the bullion for financing operations.

Last month, a Bamako court named a provisional administrator to revive operations at Mali's largest gold mining site, which Barrick Mining had shut down over a new mining code dispute. This came after Mali's military-led government restricted Barrick's gold exports and seized its bullion.

The gold transport on Thursday marks a significant step, with the extracted gold expected to finance ongoing operations. Although extractive activities are yet to restart, the site's plant resumed operations last Monday, and initial gold production is anticipated in 11 to 13 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)