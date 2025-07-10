Left Menu

Swift Response to Disaster: Uttarakhand's Bold Action Plan

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, instructed District Magistrates to address disaster incidents promptly. As a result, Misral Patti's Batoli village received immediate aid. The administration swiftly restored communication, ensured family safety, and planned infrastructure improvements, demonstrating their commitment to reducing disaster impact and safeguarding the community.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a decisive move to combat disaster challenges, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered District Magistrates to act promptly during emergencies. District Magistrate Savin Basnal exemplified this directive by visiting the isolated village of Batoli in Misral Patti and offering immediate assistance to its residents.

The District Magistrate's on-the-spot approval of the villagers' demands and his personal assessment of the treacherous footpaths underscored the administration's commitment to resolving local issues. The district administration's rapid reconstruction of a crucial road within 24 hours, bypassing months of expected delays, highlighted their efficient disaster management strategy.

In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of the villagers, the District Magistrate issued an advance rental cheque to provide temporary safe housing. Ongoing support measures include round-the-clock road repair efforts, the establishment of a local administrative camp, and plans for a temporary helipad. Regular health check-ups for vulnerable groups have also been prioritized.

