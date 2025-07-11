US Tariffs Perk Up Global Coffee and Orange Juice Markets
The U.S. has increased tariffs on Brazilian imports to 50%, potentially disrupting coffee and orange juice supply chains. As the largest coffee grower, Brazil's exports are threatened, affecting U.S. prices. Experts warn that alternative sources are more expensive, while orange juice supplies face further strain.
The United States recently increased tariffs on Brazilian imports from 10% to 50%, a move that threatens to ripple through global markets. This increase, set to take effect on August 1, could halt exports from the world's largest coffee grower, pushing U.S. coffee prices to new highs.
Industry experts warn that alternative sources of coffee, such as Colombia and Vietnam, cannot match Brazil's volume or price, posing a significant economic challenge to American coffee roasters. The new tariff could also impact the orange juice market as over half of the orange juice consumed in the U.S. comes from Brazil, a country already battling domestic production issues.
With coffee and orange juice prices already soaring due to the recent supply constraints, some industry leaders are hopeful that diplomatic solutions could emerge to exempt certain commodities from the new tariffs. However, the overall market sentiment remains tense as suppliers and consumers brace for potential disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
