Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Greenland's Unwanted Bid Stirring Global Markets
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is confident the United States and Europe can resolve tensions over the U.S. administration's aim to acquire Greenland. Amidst warnings from European leaders and market concerns, Bessent assures that a trade dispute will be avoided, emphasizing the importance of calm negotiations.
The recent attempt by the U.S. administration to acquire Greenland has sparked significant controversy and concern amongst European allies. On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed his belief that a resolution between the United States and Europe will be achieved, dismissing growing fears of a trade war.
President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on imports from European countries opposing the move to include Greenland in the United States, citing last year's trade deal violations. In response, European leaders are considering countermeasures with potential tariffs on $108 billion worth of U.S. imports, looming over an upcoming Brussels summit.
Despite market fears of financial repercussions, Bessent remains optimistic, urging all involved parties to remain calm and find a solution that benefits both national interests and maintains global economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
European Union's top official questions US President Donald Trump's trustworthiness over Greenland tariff threat, reports AP.
"I Blame Donald Trump," jokes Piers Morgan as he shares health update after fall at London restaurant
UPDATE 2-President of Kazakhstan to join Donald Trump's 'Board of Peace,' spokesperson says