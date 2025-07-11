Global Markets Tremble As Tariff Threats Escalate

U.S. and European futures slid in Asian markets on Friday following President Donald Trump's increased tariff threats against Europe and Canada, which subdued an incipient rally in regional shares.

The dollar appreciated against the euro and Canadian dollar after Trump's Thursday letter announcing a 35% tariff on imports from Canada starting August 1, with a similar notification impending for the European Union.

As Nasdaq, S&P 500, and EUROSTOXX 50 futures slipped 0.4%, market participants speculated on the possible ramifications of these tariffs, including potential tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners, and their resulting impact on global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)