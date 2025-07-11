Paws and Perks: Hummer's Role in Harnessing Canine Power Against Screwworm Infestation

In Mexico, a unique force is combating the screwworm infestation that has severely impacted livestock and trade. Dogs like Hummer, trained at a government facility, play a vital role in detecting this destructive pest.

The screwworm outbreak has forced the U.S. to regulate livestock imports, making the work of these dogs critical. Trained by Senasica, rescued dogs are being repurposed to combat the crisis, offering hope for the livestock industry.

Mexico has responded with a $51 million investment in a fly sterilization plant, demonstrating the value placed on controlling the infestation. Although the canine crew is small, their impact can't be overstated in this national effort.